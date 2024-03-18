AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $4.39, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 8.07% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.83, up 36.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $846.03 million, down 11.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.70 per share and a revenue of $4.43 billion, signifying shifts of +28.27% and -7.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.96% higher within the past month. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.