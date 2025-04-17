AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with AMC Entertainment (AMC) standing at $2.78, reflecting a -0.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

The movie theater operator's shares have seen a decrease of 7.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.9%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $924.63 million, indicating a 2.81% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $4.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.66% and +7.04%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.54% decrease. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

