AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, AMC Entertainment (AMC) reached $3.48, with a -0.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

The movie theater operator's stock has dropped by 0.28% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 70.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating a 16.5% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.73% lower. Right now, AMC Entertainment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

