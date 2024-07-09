AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, AMC Entertainment (AMC) reached $5.46, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Shares of the movie theater operator witnessed a gain of 16.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, down 24.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion, which would represent changes of +64.56% and -5.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 35.48% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

