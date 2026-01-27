AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $1.45, marking a -2.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Shares of the movie theater operator witnessed a loss of 8.59% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 3.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 0.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.15 per share and revenue of $4.85 billion, which would represent changes of +10.16% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.91% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

