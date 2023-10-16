AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw AMC Entertainment (AMC) ending at $9.33, denoting a -1.79% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

The movie theater operator's stock has climbed by 13.64% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.41, showcasing a 79.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 22.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.04 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, representing changes of +67.31% and +17.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AMC Entertainment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.6% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AMC Entertainment presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

