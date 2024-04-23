AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $3.39, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 16.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.69%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $870 million, reflecting an 8.84% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.22% and -6.29%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.98% upward. Right now, AMC Entertainment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

