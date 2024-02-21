AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with AMC Entertainment (AMC) standing at $4.57, reflecting a -1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 7.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.57%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.1 billion, indicating a 10.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.96% increase. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

