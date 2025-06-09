AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $3.35, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 24.54% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AMC Entertainment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.07, signifying an 83.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 27.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.60 per share and a revenue of $4.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +53.13% and +6.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AMC Entertainment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.84% higher. Currently, AMC Entertainment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

