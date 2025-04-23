AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw AMC Entertainment (AMC) ending at $2.71, denoting a -0.37% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 11.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.56, signifying a 28.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $874.53 million, down 8.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $4.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.19% and +7.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.18% downward. Right now, AMC Entertainment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

