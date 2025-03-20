AMC Entertainment (AMC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, AMC Entertainment (AMC) reached $2.99, with a -1.64% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

The movie theater operator's shares have seen a decrease of 14.85% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.43, marking a 44.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $980.93 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.44% and +8.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.91% downward. AMC Entertainment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

