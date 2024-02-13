AMC Entertainment (AMC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw AMC Entertainment (AMC) ending at $4.49, denoting a -1.54% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.8%.

The the stock of movie theater operator has by 0% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.64, up 54.29% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 10.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.19% lower within the past month. At present, AMC Entertainment boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

