AMC Entertainment (AMC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $3.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

The movie theater operator's stock has dropped by 13.33% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.19, marking a 64.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.27 billion, indicating a 15.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

