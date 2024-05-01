AMC Entertainment (AMC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $2.97, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The movie theater operator's shares have seen a decrease of 5.48% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.44% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2024. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.46%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $951.4 million, indicating a 0.31% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.60 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.49% and -5.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.6% increase. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

