AMC Entertainment (AMC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, AMC Entertainment (AMC) reached $3.43, with a -1.72% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.2%.

Shares of the movie theater operator witnessed a gain of 2.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 13.7% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 70.37% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, up 16.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.73% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

