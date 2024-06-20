AMC Entertainment (AMC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $4.81, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 3.95% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 21.53% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.62 per share and a revenue of $4.56 billion, signifying shifts of +73.84% and -5.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

