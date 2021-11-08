AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

With theaters closed across the country at the height of the pandemic and nearly every movie studio turned to streaming as the only way to distribute content, revenue for movie theater chains took a nosedive in 2020.

But that gloomy picture hasn’t prevented shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) to enjoy massive gains of more than 1600% over the past year, while climbing 330% in six months. And it doesn’t appear as if the popularity in AMC will fade anytime soon, especially as the company’s fundamentals have begun to improve. How much of that improvement is sustainable? That’s what investors will focus on with AMC reports third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday.

The company, along with GameStop (GME), has been the target of a social media movement where heavily-shorted stocks have seen massive gains and subsequent declines. But analysts Alicia Reese at Wedbush Securities thinks it’s time for a pullback in AMC stock. Predicting that support will wane, Reese cut the rating on the shares to Underperform from Neutral. ”We downgrade shares of AMC to Underperform, on our assumption that ultimately the majority of retail ownership will eventually cash out and move on," Reese writes in a note.

Nevertheless, on Monday the market will want to see whether the company has staying power, particularly as streaming giants begin to release movies directly on their own platforms. Warner Bros opted for movie releases on HBO Max. Meanwhile, NBC Universal opted for streaming exclusively, whereas Disney did a combination of streaming with Disney+ and theatrical release, and has discussed going direct to Disney+ in 2022 and beyond.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the Leawood, KS-based company to lose 53 cents per share on revenue of $717.05 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost $5.70 per share on revenue of $119.50 million. For the full year, ending in January, the loss is projected to be $2.81 per share, compared to the loss of $39.15 a year ago, while full-year revenue is projected to rise 93.3% year over year to $2.4 billion.

There’s reason to believe that AMC will have better chances of success in the quarters ahead as vaccine rollout accelerates, not only in the U.S., but also in regions like Europe and Middle East. The company’s ability to reclaim its pre-pandemic attendance level is a topic of interest among investors, especially since it enables the company to operate on its stated objectives of reducing debt on its balance sheet, along with interest costs.

In that vein, AMC has executed to near perfection after it easily topped analyst expectations for its second quarter earnings, with Q2 revenues jumping to $437.6 million from a year-ago $18.9 million. Just as impressive is the company’s cash burn with Q2 net loss having narrowed to $344 million from a year-ago loss of $561.2 million. At the end of Q2, AMC has cash of $1.81 billion. And when including undrawn revolving lines of credit, the company has liquidity available of more than $2 billion, underscoring the improving fundamentals of the business.

The company has executed in a manner that now eliminates any prior thoughts of bankruptcy, suggesting AMC is now more than just a meme stock. On Monday, for the stock to keep rising the management must speak confidently about the improving fundamentals and AMC’s ability to grow and maintain its audience.

