AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $4.99, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 11.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 67.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $943.45 million, up 20.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion, which would represent changes of +56.99% and +14.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.05% higher within the past month. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

