AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $36.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 8.52% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

AMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.47, up 91.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $777.83 million, up 550.91% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.73 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.1% and +103.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher within the past month. AMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

