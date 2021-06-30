AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $56.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 76.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 10.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.90, up 83.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $362.27 million, up 1816.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.23 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, which would represent changes of +80% and +88.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.1% higher within the past month. AMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

