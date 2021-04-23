AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $10.16, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 8.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

AMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMC is projected to report earnings of -$1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $153.03 million, down 83.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.79 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.72% and +98.71%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.62% lower within the past month. AMC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

