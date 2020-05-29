AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $5.13, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMC to post earnings of -$1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $976.62 million, down 18.64% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.38 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -305.56% and -35.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% lower. AMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

