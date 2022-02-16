AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $19.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 3.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 621.08% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.49% lower. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

