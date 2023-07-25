AMC Entertainment (AMC) Moves 33.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares ended the last trading session 33% higher at $5.85. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of AMC Entertainment surged after the news that a U.S. court blocked stock conversion plan.

This movie theater operator is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.26 billion, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AMC Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AMC Entertainment is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. SeaWorld (SEAS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.3% higher at $53.81. SEAS has returned -5.2% in the past month.

For SeaWorld , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.85. This represents a change of +14.2% from what the company reported a year ago. SeaWorld currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.