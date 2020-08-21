AMC Entertainment (AMC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.6% in Session

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $3.87 to $5.60 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry may consider Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. TRWH, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.