AMC Entertainment (AMC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $1.71, moving +2.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 67.69% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AMC Entertainment in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.35, marking a 39.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $977.55 million, up 13.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $5.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +57.29% and +8.53%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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