AMC Entertainment (AMC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) was up +1.63% at $1.25. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 23.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2026. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.28 billion, down 2.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $4.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.59% and +4.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% lower. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.