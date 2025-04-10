AMC Entertainment (AMC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $2.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 1.7% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.43, reflecting a 44.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $980.93 million, indicating a 3.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.44% and +8.71%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AMC Entertainment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, AMC Entertainment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

