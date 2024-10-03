AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) ended the recent trading session at $4.43, demonstrating a +1.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 7.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.09, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.3 billion, indicating a 7.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.85 per share and revenue of $4.61 billion, which would represent changes of +64.14% and -4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

