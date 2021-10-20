AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $40.88, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 5.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.47, up 91.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $777.83 million, up 550.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.73 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +83.1% and +103.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. AMC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

