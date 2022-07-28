AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $14.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, up 151.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.27 per share and revenue of $4.24 billion, which would represent changes of +49.2% and +67.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.23% lower. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

