AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $15.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 26.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 13.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $724.47 million, up 388.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.86 per share and revenue of $4.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.6% and +86.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 53.25% lower. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

