AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $5.10, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 14.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 67.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $928 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $4.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.91% and +13.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher within the past month. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

