AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $5.25, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 8.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, down 81.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% lower within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

