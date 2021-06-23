AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $58.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 255.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMC is projected to report earnings of -$0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $362.27 million, up 1816.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.23 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, which would represent changes of +80% and +88.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.1% higher. AMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

