AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $3.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

AMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.49, down 23.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $976.62 million, down 18.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.38 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion, which would represent changes of -305.56% and -35.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 91.06% lower. AMC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

