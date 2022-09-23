AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $7.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 17.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, up 43.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, up 34.26% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.39 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.4% and +69.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

