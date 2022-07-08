AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $14.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 13.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 153.18% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.4% and +73.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

