AMC Entertainment (AMC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw AMC Entertainment (AMC) ending at $4.32, denoting a -0.92% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the movie theater operator witnessed a loss of 3.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.32 billion, showing a 6.31% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.83 per share and a revenue of $4.62 billion, representing changes of +64.98% and -4.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.02% upward. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

