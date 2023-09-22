AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $7.62, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 46.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 19.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.47 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.44% and +17.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.06% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

