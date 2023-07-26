AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $5.07, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 24.88% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 7.96% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.22% and +13.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower within the past month. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

