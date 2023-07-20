AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $4.33, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 3.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 7.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.22% and +13.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

