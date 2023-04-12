AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $5.34, moving -1.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 17.03% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $928 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $4.45 billion, which would represent changes of +55.91% and +13.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.