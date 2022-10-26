AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $6.64, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 9.4% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $986.93 million, up 29.32% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.95 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62% and +65.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.01% higher. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

