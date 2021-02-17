AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $5.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 139.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMC to post earnings of -$3.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1068.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $181.47 million, down 87.47% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.14% higher. AMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

