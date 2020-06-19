AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $5.52, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.72, down 2288.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $86.84 million, down 94.23% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$27.75 per share and revenue of $2.60 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2469.44% and -52.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 107.53% lower within the past month. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

