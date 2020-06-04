AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $5.38, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 9, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AMC to post earnings of -$1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $950.50 million, down 20.82% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.38 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -305.56% and -35.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

