AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $15.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 18.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 66.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.11 billion, up 149.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.23 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.8% and +69.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.46% lower. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

