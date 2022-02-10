AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $18.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 16.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 621.08% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.49% lower. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.