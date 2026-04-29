AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) ended the recent trading session at $1.56, demonstrating a -4.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 67.35% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AMC Entertainment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.32, reflecting a 44.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $997.68 million, up 15.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $5.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.5% and +8.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.2% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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